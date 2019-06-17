Elizabeth Green | Pessin Katz Law

Elizabeth A. Green, a member at Pessin Katz Law P.A., was elected to the board of directors of ACHARAI: The Shoshana S. Cardin Leadership Institute.

Green advises business owners and individuals on wealth preservation tactics and strategies including estate and business succession planning. She earned a Bachelor of Sciences in history from the University of Pennsylvania and a Juris Doctorate from the George Washington University School of Law.

Green also volunteers with the Associated, Federation of Baltimore, Baltimore Jewish Council and the Bnos Yisroel School of Baltimore.

The organization, which is affiliated with the Center for Leadership, a community-wide initiative of The Associated, organizes a Fellowship program that provides leadership coaching, educational resources and networking opportunities for leaders working in local synagogues, Jewish agencies, day schools or other Jewish-focused organizations.