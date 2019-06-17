Quantcast

By: Jobs June 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

LEGAL ASSISTANT

Busy Baltimore Law/Lobbying firm is seeking an experienced personal injury legal assistant.

An ideal candidate should have the skills to manage cases from inception to end, including but not limited to gathering medical bills and records, handling property damage, establishing liability, negotiating settlements, and scheduling meetings with politicians.

To apply, please submit a cover letter (optional) and resume to

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo