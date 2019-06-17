Quantcast

Baltimore Symphony locks out its musicians as talks stall

By: Associated Press June 17, 2019

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is locking out its musicians now that contract and salary negotiations have stalled. The Baltimore Sun reports the lockout starts Monday. Musicans say they're also losing 12 weeks of pay since management abruptly cancelled summer concerts. Musicians have been playing without a new contract since September. A statement from orchestra president and Chief Executive Peter Kjome says ...

