Michael Baruch | Franklin & Prokopik

Michael Baruch joined the liability team in the Baltimore office of Franklin & Prokopik.

As a former prosecutor, Baruch has had comprehensive involvement with all components of the litigation process, including investigation, research, and trial. With years of courtroom experience, he has a thorough knowledge of the inner workings, procedures, and personalities of the courtroom.

With several attorneys in his family, Baruch was exposed at a young age to the many facets of the legal system, as well as to the responsibilities of an attorney. During law school, he expanded his understanding of trial advocacy, and also competed on the Mock Trial team. Baruch also clerked for the Connecticut State’s Attorney’s Office, where he gained valuable experience with worker’s compensation claims.