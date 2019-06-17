Pulse Poll: Do you plan to spend your vacation in Maryland?

It’s June. The pace of travel is picking up, kids are getting out of school and Marylanders are beginning the summer vacation season.

Not everyone takes all of their vacation time: The U.S. Travel Association’s State of American Vacation report for 2018, the latest available, found that 52% of American workers who received paid time off reported having unused vacation days left at the end of 2017. In fact, workers had 705 million unused vacation days and forfeited 212 million of them, according to the report.

Employees’ workplace attitudes affect whether they take their full vacation time. Among workers who fear they would be considered replaceable if they took all their days off, 61% didn’t take all of their vacation, while 56% of those who cited heavy workloads and lack of coverage at work didn’t take all of their vacation time, according to the report.

This week’s Pulse Poll asks where you plan to spend your vacation this summer: inside Maryland or somewhere else.

