Amy Asuquo | Continental Realty Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2019

Washington DC Business Portrait for Amy AsuquoAmy Asuquo was named to the newly-created position of senior regional portfolio manager at Continental Realty Corporation, a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company.

Asuquo has worked for the company since 2009 in a variety of positions, most recently as a regional portfolio manager for Maryland and Georgia. In her new position, Asuquo will be the point person for all issues related to the daily operations of CRC’s communities throughout their multifamily portfolio. She will also oversee the other Regional Portfolio Managers as the company portfolio grows.

