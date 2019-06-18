Jeanine Joseph | Nemphos Braue

Jeanine Joseph has joined the Nemphos Braue team as an associate.

Joseph is relocating to Baltimore from New York where she most recently served as a corporate associate for Perkins Cole LLC. In that role, she represented various public and private companies on complex U.S. and cross border merger and acquisition transactions ranging from $10 million to $100 million, within a wide range of industries including technology, intellectual property, e-commerce, and education.

At Nemphos Braue she will serve as associate and support a wide range of corporate and business law from mergers and acquisitions to intellectual property, regulatory and private equity law. In this role she will provide complex legal advice to growing and established companies, including entrepreneurs, emerging businesses, leading national and international corporations, and private equity and venture capital funds.