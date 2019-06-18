New board members | The Baltimore Station

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2019

Top row, from left, Christie Walsh-Myers, Jennifer Rothenberger and Joey Vanoni; Second row, Steve Leckrone, Jeff Cooper and Will Huff; Third row, Stacy Kahatapitiya, Linwood Nelson and Michele Renaud; (T. Rowe Price), Fourth row, Dr. Malcolm Rubinstein and John Tolmie.

The Baltimore Station, an organization that supports individuals dealing with homelessness and substance use disorder by providing residential and community-based therapy programs, announced its leadership and new board members.

Christie Walsh-Myers is the new president of its board of directors, Jennifer Rothenberger (Fortego LLC) will serve as vice president, Joey Vanoni (Pizza di Joey) will serve as secretary and Steve Leckrone (Calvert Accounting & Advisory Services) will serve as treasurer.

The board has also elected eight new members: Jeff Cooper (Len the Plumber), Will Huff (Chesapeake Bayhawks), Stacy Kahatapitiya (Arc Environmental Inc.), Leckrone, Linwood Nelson (ASRC), Michele Renaud (T. Rowe Price), Dr. Malcolm Rubinstein and John Tolmie (Source LLC), bringing the board to 21 members.

 

