Paul Farquharson and J. Marks Moore and Jane Wilson | Semmes
By: Daily Record Staff
June 18, 2019
6:02 pm Tue, June 18, 2019
Maryland Daily Record
From top, Paul Farquharson, J. Marks Moore and Jane Wilson
Semmes Bowen Semmes principals Paul Farquharson and J. Marks Moore were both recognized as Notable Practitioners in the area of insurance law and principal Jane Wilson was recognized a Leading Individual in real estate law in the 2019 edition of Chambers and Partners USA Guide
