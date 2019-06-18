Quantcast

Paul Farquharson and J. Marks Moore and Jane Wilson | Semmes

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2019

From top, Paul Farquharson, J. Marks Moore and Jane Wilson

From top, Paul Farquharson, J. Marks Moore and Jane Wilson

Semmes Bowen Semmes principals Paul Farquharson and J. Marks Moore were both recognized as Notable Practitioners in the area of insurance law and principal Jane Wilson was recognized a Leading Individual in real estate law in the 2019 edition of Chambers and Partners USA Guide

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo