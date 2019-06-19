Quantcast

Alicia Wilson joins Johns Hopkins, leaves Port Covington team

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 19, 2019

Alicia Wilson will lead a new Office of Economic Development at Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Health System after spearheading community outreach efforts for the development team behind the $5.5 billion Port Covington redevelopment. Wilson takes on the newly created position of vice president for economic development on July 29, Hopkins said on Wednesday. Her ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo