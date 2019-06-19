Quantcast

Anisha Patel | Long & Foster

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2019

patel-anisha-long-fosterAnisha Patel has joined the Easton office of Long & Foster Real Estate.

Patel, who will specialize in working with homebuyers and sellers, is participating in Long & Foster’s Success Path program, which offers extensive training and resources for agents at any stage of their career. The program’s curriculum includes tools for agents to build their business, mentor-style programs, techniques for prospecting and working with buyers and sellers, skills for negotiating and more. Patel holds membership in the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors.

Patel is a native from Tanzania and moved to the United States in 2006. She moved to Eastern Shore in 2012. Patel has been married for almost a decade and has two children. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, listening to music and spending time with family and friends.

 

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo