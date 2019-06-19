Anisha Patel | Long & Foster

Anisha Patel has joined the Easton office of Long & Foster Real Estate.

Patel, who will specialize in working with homebuyers and sellers, is participating in Long & Foster’s Success Path program, which offers extensive training and resources for agents at any stage of their career. The program’s curriculum includes tools for agents to build their business, mentor-style programs, techniques for prospecting and working with buyers and sellers, skills for negotiating and more. Patel holds membership in the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors.

Patel is a native from Tanzania and moved to the United States in 2006. She moved to Eastern Shore in 2012. Patel has been married for almost a decade and has two children. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, listening to music and spending time with family and friends.