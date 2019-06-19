Quantcast

Court: Judges must look beyond parent-child bond in termination rulings

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 19, 2019

Love is not enough when judges must decide whether to terminate a parent’s parental rights, Maryland’s top court has unanimously ruled in holding that the close bond between a father and son was no substitute for the safety and stability the man was unable to provide. The Court of Appeals rendered its decision this month in ...

