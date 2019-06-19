Quantcast

Pilots criticize Boeing for mistakes on its grounded jet

By: Associated Press David Koenig June 19, 2019

Airline union leaders and a famed former airline pilot said Wednesday that Boeing made mistakes while developing the 737 Max, and the biggest was not telling anybody about new flight-control software so that pilots could train for it.

