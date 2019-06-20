Beth Rheingold | Pikesville Owings Mills Regional Chamber of Commerce

The Pikesville Owings Mills Regional Chamber of Commerce has appointed Beth Rheingold, Ph.D. as its new president, effective July 1.

Working closely with the board of directors, Rheingold will be responsible for all aspects of chamber operations including member recruitment and retention, event planning and engagement with community and government leaders.

Bringing 16 years of nonprofit experience, Rheingold most recently served as director of school and community engagement for CHAI (Comprehensive Housing Assistance, Inc.) in Pikesville. She is credited by local community and political leaders with making significant strides in strengthening the relationships between several schools, community groups, and City and County agencies.

Rheingold previously held teaching and academic administrative positions at Johns Hopkins’ Center for Talented Youth (Dickinson College) and SUNY-Buffalo, where she earned her doctorate in English. She also taught at Garrison Forest School and McDonogh School.