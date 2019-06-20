Donna Hill Staton | Decision Point Strategy Group

Donna Hill Staton, co-founder and partner with Decision Point Strategy Group, was elected to serve as a trustee for The George Washington University for a four-year term.

Hill Staton received a Juris Doctor from GW in 1982. Her professional experience includes 13 years with the law firm of Piper & Marbury, LLC (now DLA Piper) where she was elected partner in 1993. Her commercial litigation practice included the representation of financial institutions and other businesses in state and federal courts and commercial arbitrations.

Following a period of service as a Maryland circuit court judge, Hill Staton was appointed Maryland’s deputy attorney general, a position she held from 1997 to 2006. For 14 months beginning in December 2015, Hill Staton returned to the office to serve a second time as a deputy attorney general. She also has served on the Howard Bank Board of Directors since 2009.