Quantcast

Board OKs $27M to tear down old Baltimore jail buildings

By: Associated Press June 20, 2019

A Maryland board has approved a $27.5 million contract to tear down nearly 40 structures that were part of the correctional complex at the closed Baltimore City Detention Center.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo