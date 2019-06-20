Quantcast

State worker awaiting child porn trial abused scouts in 80s

By: Associated Press June 20, 2019

A state government employee charged with viewing child pornography at work is the same man who pleaded guilty decades ago to sexually abusing four boy scouts.

