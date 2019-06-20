Quantcast

Monica Hesse: What to do with the Kyle Kashuvs?

By: Commentary: Monica Hesse June 20, 2019

Whatever Kyle Kashuv's defenders would have you believe, using the N-word 12 times in one sentence is not a youthful indiscretion. It's not like Senior Skip Day or drinking Natty Boh in someone's basement; it's not a word that accidentally falls out of your mouth, and its offensiveness is not under debate. Kashuv, as you might ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo