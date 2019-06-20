Quantcast

Peter R. Orszag: Taylor Swift has an economics lesson for you

By: Commentary: Peter R. Orszag June 20, 2019

What if the music industry could be used as a guide to important principles in business and the economy? It would sure make introductory economics courses more fun. The idea is not as fanciful as it might sound: As Alan Krueger shows in "Rockonomics," music is a microcosm of the wider business world and provides ...

