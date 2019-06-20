Quantcast

Trump administration ‘gag rule’ on abortion allowed to take effect

By: The Washington Post Ariana Eunjung Cha June 20, 2019

A panel of federal appeals court judges ruled Thursday that a Trump administration family planning "gag rule" that could cut as much as $60 million in Title X funds from Planned Parenthood could go into effect immediately. The decision is a major setback for the women's health care provider and 21 state attorneys general who filed ...

