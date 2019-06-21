Anny Perdomo | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation , a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company, promoted Anny Perdomo to portfolio specialist in its multifamily division.

Perdomo joined the company in 2017 and most recently worked as leasing specialist in Towson. She will assist with the leasing activities and special projects throughout a portfolio of communities in Maryland. This includes monitoring competitive properties, studying and analyzing traffic patterns to identify trends, interacting with prospects and residents and assisting with assorted projects that lead to successful project leasing outcomes.