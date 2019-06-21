Quantcast

ASSISTANT
GENERAL COUNSEL
FOR
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Montgomery County Public Schools is seeking a highly-qualified individual to serve as assistant general counsel. The salary range for this position is $98,658 – $128,436.
Interested individuals may apply directly at the following link: https://mcps.taleo.net/careersection/2/jobdetail.ftl?job=19004YF.
Applications are being accepted through July 9, 2019.

