Emily de La Reguera and Betsy Nelson | Young Audiences/Arts for Learning Md.

Emily de La Reguera and Betsy Nelson were elected members of the board of directors with Young Audiences/Arts for Learning Maryland, a nonprofit bringing high quality, low-cost arts infused learning experiences to Maryland schoolchildren in and out of the classroom.

De La Reguera is the assistant market head of the mid-Atlantic market at UBS Financial Services Inc., where she also has served as director of next generation development. She also previously held positions at Blackrock Inc.

Nelson is a community leader, volunteer and former president of the Maryland Philanthropy Network, previously the Association of Baltimore Area Grantmakers.