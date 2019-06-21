Quantcast

Emily de La Reguera and Betsy Nelson | Young Audiences/Arts for Learning Md.

By: Daily Record Staff June 21, 2019

Emily de La Reguera and Betsy Nelson were elected members of the board of directors with Young Audiences/Arts for Learning Maryland, a nonprofit bringing high quality, low-cost arts infused learning experiences to Maryland schoolchildren in and out of the classroom.

De La Reguera is the assistant market head of the mid-Atlantic market at UBS Financial Services Inc., where she also has served as director of next generation development. She also previously held positions at Blackrock Inc.

Nelson is a community leader, volunteer and former president of the Maryland Philanthropy Network, previously the Association of Baltimore Area Grantmakers.

