James Kelly | Long & Foster

James Kelly has joined Long & Foster Real Estate in its Easton office.

Kelly relocated to the Eastern Shore after retiring from a long career with the Federal Aviation Administration as an air traffic controller in the Washington area. An avid boater and a veteran of the US Navy, he needed to return to the shore. His love of the water and his passion for the Eastern Shore make him an invaluable asset in helping area consumers find a home in the perfect location

Kelly, who will specialize in working with homebuyers and sellers, is participating in Long & Foster’s Success Path program, which offers extensive training and resources for agents at any stage of their career. The curriculum includes tools for agents to build their business, mentor-style programs, techniques for prospecting, advice for working with buyers and sellers, skills for negotiating and more. Kelly holds membership in the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors.