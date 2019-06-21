Quantcast

JHC Technology can sell Google Cloud to federal government

By: Daily Record Staff June 21, 2019

An Oxon Hill technology services reseller can now offer Google Cloud services to the federal government. JHC Technology Inc. is now a Google Cloud partner and reseller, the company announced Friday. JHC can now offer the Google Cloud platform and G Suite to the federal government, the company said in a news release. The firm also offers Amazon Web ...

