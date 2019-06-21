Kambon R. Williams | Pessin Katz Law

Kambon R. Williams was elected a member at Pessin Katz Law P.A. Formerly a senior litigation associate, Williams has worked with the firm since 2012.

Williams’ practice focuses generally on complex commercial litigation with a specific focus on education, labor & employment, and first-party insurance coverage disputes. This includes handling litigation on behalf of a number of educational institutions that range from mass tort claims to vendor disputes or handling litigation on behalf of a number of national insurers participating in the National Flood Insurance Program to resolve federal flood claims filed following major disasters such as Hurricane Sandy or to resolve a wide variety of other commercial or residential first-party coverage disputes.