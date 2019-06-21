Quantcast

Md.’s ﻿White Star Investments continues DC-area real estate push

By: Daily Record Staff June 21, 2019

White Star investments, a privately owned real estate investment and operating firm based in Bethesda, has acquired the property at 110 S. Pitt St. in Alexandria, Virginia, company officials announced Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The move reflects White Star's focus on acquiring urban properties in the greater Washington area. The 9,000-square-foot building consists of ...

