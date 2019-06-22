Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: ‘Peace Cross’ supporters win in high court; Md. delegate hit with lawsuit

By: Daily Record Staff June 22, 2019

Supporters of the “Peace Cross” in Bladensburg were rewarded by the Supreme Court this week, while a Maryland legislator faces time in court after failing to deliver on the promise of a paying job for a legislative aide. Legal affairs writer Steve Lash reported the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled a 40-foot cross erected as a ...

