Amy Crawford | Long & Foster

Amy Crawford has joined Long & Foster Real Estate in its Easton office and will specialize in working with homebuyers and sellers.

Crawford became licensed two years ago and is committed to providing excellent customer service to clients in the market of purchasing their new home or farm. She has a tremendous amount of knowledge when it comes to poultry farms and a great relationship with the Farm Service Agency, Caroline County Soil Conservation and Extension office.

Crawford is participating in Long & Foster’s Success Path program, which offers extensive training and resources for agents at any stage of their career. The program’s curriculum includes tools for agents to build their business, mentor-style programs, techniques for prospecting and working with buyers and sellers, skills for negotiating and more. Crawford holds membership in the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors.