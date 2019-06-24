Quantcast

Barbera calls for review of witness-identification guidelines

Chief judge notes 'potential fallability' of identification

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 24, 2019

Maryland’s top judge called Monday on the state's judiciary to consider easing its outdated deference to eyewitnesses’ identification of criminal defendants, saying research and other states’ courts have found such testimony is often flawed regardless of how certain the witness might be. Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera said the state’s jurists have relied ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo