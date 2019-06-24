Quantcast

Construction on unique public-private courthouse starts in Columbia

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 24, 2019

Construction started on the new Howard County Courthouse in Columbia on Monday in what is believed to be the first public facility on the East Coast to use a performance-based public-private partnership. Howard County officials and executives from private-sector partners, including lead developer Edgemoor-Star America, gathered to celebrate the ceremonial start of work. The occasion was ...

