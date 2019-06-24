Quantcast

Farm-to-table trend growing across the region

By: Samantha J. Subin June 24, 2019

David Smith has been raising livestock from his 67-acre farm in Sparks since 1999. What started out as a backyard experiment with 75 chickens, sprouted into a 2,500 chicken operation that supplies eggs and livestock to approximately 25 restaurants and consumers across Maryland during a time of increased focus on locally grown food. “People want to make ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo