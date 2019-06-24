Quantcast

Howard named VP of institutional advancement, Morgan State University Foundation director

By: Daily Record Staff June 24, 2019

Donna J. Howard, CFRE was named vice president for institutional advancement at Morgan State University and executive director of the Morgan State University Foundation Inc., effective July 1. The announcement Monday from Morgan State President Dr. David Wilson comes after a nearly yearlong national search, led by a selection committee in collaboration with an executive search firm. ...

