Northrop Realty expands with new Frederick office

By: Daily Record Staff June 24, 2019

Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company, announced Monday it has opened a 1,000-square-foot office in Frederick that will support supports more than 15 real estate agents. The new office, at  5 Hillcrest Drive, Suite B100, is Northrop Realty’s second to open this year. The company opened its Ellicott City office in March to add to ...

