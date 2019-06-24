Quantcast

Pulse Poll: Will your job be the same in 10 years?

By: Daily Record Staff June 24, 2019

This undated photo provided by the Huntington Park, Calif., Police Department shows their data machine,"HP Robocop. "The Southern California police force announced they'll be welcoming the device to their force to help with public safety. The department says the machine is serving as an extra set of eyes for areas that police might not have time to patrol by providing them with 360-degree HD video footage. (Huntington Park Police Department via AP)

The Huntington Park, Calif., Police Department's data machine,"HP Robocop."  The department says the machine is serving as an extra set of eyes for areas that police might not have time to patrol by providing them with 360-degree HD video footage. (Huntington Park Police Department via AP)

Automation is coming and it could disrupt the American labor force.

Some 36 million people, a quarter of the U.S. workforce, could be displaced in the next phases of workplace automation, according to a Brookings Institution report released earlier this year.

Nearly everyone is likely to see some tasks change in their jobs, Brookings researchers suggested.

A report last year from the Roosevelt Institute sees things differently: even if a rapid technological change is imminent, that may not lead to mass unemployment because historically, technology has let workers do their jobs better and faster. But some policy changes might be needed to make sure that economic growth from technological change benefits everyone.

This week’s Pulse Poll asks how you think your job will be affected by automation.

