Pulse Poll: Will your job be the same in 10 years?

Automation is coming and it could disrupt the American labor force.

Some 36 million people, a quarter of the U.S. workforce, could be displaced in the next phases of workplace automation, according to a Brookings Institution report released earlier this year.

Nearly everyone is likely to see some tasks change in their jobs, Brookings researchers suggested.

A report last year from the Roosevelt Institute sees things differently: even if a rapid technological change is imminent, that may not lead to mass unemployment because historically, technology has let workers do their jobs better and faster. But some policy changes might be needed to make sure that economic growth from technological change benefits everyone.

This week’s Pulse Poll asks how you think your job will be affected by automation.

