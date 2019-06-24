Quantcast

Judge: Census question might have discriminatory motive

By: Associated Press June 24, 2019

A U.S. judge says new evidence paints a "disturbing picture" that racial discrimination may be the motive behind the Trump administration's push to ask everyone in the country about citizenship status.

