High court strikes down ‘scandalous’ part of trademark law

By: Associated Press Jessica Gresko June 24, 2019

The Supreme Court has struck down a section of federal law that prevented officials from registering "scandalous" or "immoral" trademarks, handing a victory to a Los Angeles-based fashion brand spelled F-U-C-T.

