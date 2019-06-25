Quantcast

AACC students’ cyber success underscores colleges’ training role

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer June 25, 2019

Anne Arundel Community College students' success in a national cybersecurity competition has underscored the importance of Maryland’s community colleges in developing the workforce for the  industry. The college performed among the best schools in the nation in the first phase of the SANS Cyber FastTrack program, which tests students’ cyber aptitude. “The students really enjoyed participating in ...

