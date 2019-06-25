ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE COMMISSIONER – LIFE AND HEALTH

The Associate Commissioner, Life and Health direct the day-to-day operation of the Life and Health Division, which is comprised of the Life and Annuities, Health Insurance and Managed Care, and Complaints, Appeals and Grievance sections. The Associate Commissioner prepares reports, drafts bulletins, regulations, and legislation relevant to life and health insurance matters. The Associate Commissioner also advises the Maryland Insurance Commissioner on numerous consumer and industry-related issues and, in addition, testifies before the General Assembly.

For more details, please access the following link:

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.