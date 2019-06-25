Brian Cox | The Arc Baltimore

The Arc Baltimore has presented its 2019 Award for Advocacy Leadership to Brian Cox, the executive director of The Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council for the past 19 years.

As executive director, Cox has overseen the activities of the organization whose sole mission is to advance the inclusion of Marylanders with developmental disabilities in all facets of community life. He has also served as chair of the Developmental Disabilities Coalition, which leads a comprehensive agenda that is taken to the General Assembly and the Developmental Disabilities Administration each year.