Lockheed Martin gets $561.8M U.S. Army missile contract

By: Daily Record Staff June 25, 2019

Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin received a $561.8 million production contract Tuesday for Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles for the U.S. Army and Foreign Military Sales customers. The two-year effort contract calls for new ATACMS rounds, as well as upgrading several previous-variant ATACMS as part of the Service Life Extension Program (SLEP III). Both the SLEP and ...

