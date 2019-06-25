Quantcast

Frederick County Bancorp to pay Q2 dividend

By: Daily Record Staff June 25, 2019

Frederick County Bancorp Inc., the parent company for Frederick County Bank, announced Tuesday a quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share, payable Aug. 15 to shareholders of record on July 12. The payment is the 30th consecutive quarterly dividend, President and CEO William R. Talley Jr. said in a news release.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo