Quantcast

Maryland Democrats: GOP Gov. took $200K in illegal donations

By: Associated Press June 25, 2019

The Maryland Democratic Party is asking the state board of elections to investigate possible campaign finance violations by Gov. Larry Hogan. An attorney for Hogan's campaign is calling it a "shoddy political hit job."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo