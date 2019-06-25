Quantcast

MCAT signs partnership with Kaiser Permanente, RCA

By: Daily Record Staff June 25, 2019

Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a neighborhood based addiction treatment provider delivering individualized, evidence-based care, announced Tuesday a new contract with Kaiser Permanente to provide in-network substance use disorder treatment at The Maryland Center for Addiction Treatment (MCAT)  in Waldorf, RCA's facility in southern Maryland. The center is licensed to treat up to 140 patients at its ...

