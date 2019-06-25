Quantcast

RAGHBIR SINGH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 25, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Statements to police Raghbir Singh was convicted by a jury the Circuit Court for Montgomery County of a single count of second-degree burglary, the result of the breaking and entering and theft of money from the Palm Beach Tan salon in Rockville, Montgomery County.1 On appeal, Singh presents ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo