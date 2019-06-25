Quantcast

SHERMAN HOLLAND v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 25, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Jury-trial waiver -- On the record Following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Calvert County, Sherman Holland, appellant, was found guilty of one count of theft scheme between $10,000.00 and $100,000.00; ten counts of motor vehicle theft; ten counts of theft; and two counts of attempted theft. On the conviction of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo