Quantcast

8 seasons of war in ‘Game of Thrones’ lead to ADR

By: Special to The Daily Record Jeff Trueman June 26, 2019

A friend and colleague pointed out to me that the entire eight-year run of the hit television series “Game of Thrones” – where sustained conflict inflicted countless deaths and drained unimaginable resources – resulted in a form of alternative dispute resolution. The leaders of the Seven Kingdoms met to discuss and negotiate their collective future. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo