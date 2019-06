ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE

AV Rated, Baltimore County law firm seeks an associate to join its construction and surety law practice. Ideal candidate will have judicial clerkship and 2-5 years of litigation and/or construction law experience. Maryland Bar required. D.C. and/or Virginia Bar preferred.

E-mail cover letter and resume to:

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.