BABC SEEKS DIRECTOR OF

SENIOR LEGAL SERVICES



The Bar Association of Baltimore City is seeking a full-time attorney to serve as Director of its Senior Legal Services (SLS) program. SLS provides vital pro bono civil legal services to low and moderate income seniors, aged 60 and over, in Baltimore City. The Director is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the program, all grants administration and compliance, and supervision of a staff of five, volunteer attorneys and program interns.Successful applicants must have at least three years of litigation experience. Experience in the areas of debtor-creditor issues, housing issues, landlord-tenant, guardianship, estate planning and administration/probate, and/or other civil actions is preferred. A demonstrated interest in public interest law, experience working with seniors, and experience with grant writing/grants compliance are a plus. Salary range of $65,000 to $70,000 (depending on experience), plus benefits. Maryland Bar admission is required. Please send resume, cover letter, and references by COB Monday, July 5, 2019 to Katherine T. Sanzone, Executive Director, Bar Association of Baltimore City via email at ksanzone@baltimorebar.org .

