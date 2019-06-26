Inna Kolomiytsev | Niles Barton

Inna Kolomiytsev, director of marketing and business with Niles, Barton & Wilmer, LLP, was elected vice president of the board of directors of the Gunpowder Valley Conservancy, a nonprofit environmental organization focused on waterway restoration, land preservation and environmental education programs in Maryland.

As a member of the board’s executive committee, Kolomiytsev will work closely with the organization to continue to educate and mobilize people and resources to preserve and restore the lands and waterways of the Gunpowder River Watershed through communication and marketing strategies, corporate and community partnerships, as well as by tackling membership growth and fundraising initiatives.